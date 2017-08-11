× HAWL IN: The Power of 10

CHICAGO – You can’t forsee a night like Thursday. They’re too organic for prediction.

Fans might hope they happen, but rarely can they pick the time when future potential lives in the now. Thursday probably wasn’t one of those that rooters of Chicago’s professional football team or the rebuilding American League franchise would think of as a chance to see into the future.

Yet the “Power of 10″ was out in full force within five miles of each other on the Lakefront and Bridgeport on Thursday.

It started first with Mitchell Trubisky, No. 10 for the Bears – and was his infusion of positivity needed.

Mike Glennon, the anointed starter for the 2017 season, was pressured and threw into heavy coverage on his first drive. Naturally the errant pass was intercepted and returned by Chris Harris Jr. for a touchdown, immediately sparking angst of quarterback’s past from an already skeptical Soldier Field crowd.

After connecting on just 2-of-8 passes, Glennon came out and Mark Sanchez entered for two series. He was less than inspiring as he completed just 1-of-4 passes before Trubisky came in to try to save what seemed like a bleak situation even for a preseason game.

It was a charmed evening from the start.

His first handoff to Ka’Deem Carey resulted in an 18-yard gain for the running back. His first pass was an incompletion but pass interference wiped it out. Three completions followed before another pass interference put Trubisky in position for a score – and wouldn’t you know he hit an open Victor Cruz for a touchdown in the corner.

Can you just envision Ryan Pace doing the same ‘Salsa’ dance that Cruz performed after the team’s first score of the preseason. But the general manager, who but his figurative chips on the table to trade for Trubisky, wasn’t done feeling good about his prized pick.

On the first drive of the second half, he was 5-for-5 in leading the Bears on another touchdown drive. Another drive resulted in a field goal. He nearly led a game-winning touchdown drive after the Bears defense coughed up the lead but his final pass fell off the mark.

Still, 18-of-25, 166 yards, a touchdown without and interception (!) and a QB rating of 103.1. Not bad considering the anointed starter’s rating was 103.1 points less.

“Our depth chart is not going to change after one game, in particular after a preseason game,” said Fox, who was asked right out of the gate in his news conference if Trubisky’s performance could open up a competition for the starter job.

You can bet some fans walked away Thursday wishing there would be.

“I thought it was fun. It was kind of what I wanted to do,” said Trubisky after his first game on the field in the NFL. “Go out there, just be consistent, move the ball with the offense, show command in the huddle at the line of scrimmage. O-line did a great job taking care of me. Running backs and receivers did a good job catching it and running it.

“I thought it was good.”

Yet another No. 10 was even better. Many people who were watching the one on the Bears probably caught only half of his heroics at Guaranteed Rate Field.

About the time Trubisky was finishing up his work, Yoan Moncada was just getting started, stepping to the plate in the ninth inning. He was facing the Astros’ Ken Giles, who converted on 22 of 24 save opportunities when he came into protect his team’s one-run lead in solidifying Houston’s spot at the top of American League.

Moncada, the best prospect on a team on the exact opposite of the standings, had something for that streak. he proceeded to rip just the third homer of the year off Giles into the bleachers in left to tie the game at two. The game-tying blast would have been the best major league moment of Moncada’s still young career if it wasn’t for two innings later.

With Leury Garcia on second, Moncada snuck a ground ball through the infield to plate the winning run in a 3-2 White Sox victory to finish off a sweep of the AL leaders.

Moncada made a bit of a shocking revelation after the game to the group of assembled reporters at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Moncada said tonight marked his first ever walkoff hit. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 11, 2017

Looks like Thursday was a first for Moncada and another promising prospect who plays his games to the Northeast of 35th and Shields.

Behold the “Power of 10” in Chicago sports. Perhaps it gave fans hope that promise for positive potential is more that possible.