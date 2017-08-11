× For the first time since 2009, no Christmas Day game for the Bulls in 2017

CHICAGO – If you were hoping for a little bit of basketball from Fred Hoiberg’s team on December 25th, you’re out of luck.

It’s the first time in a while that’s been the case.

On Thursday the NBA released a bit of its schedule for the 2017-2018 season, including the slate of five games which will be played on the Christmas holiday.

In a break from recent tradition, the Bulls will not be one of the ten teams participating that day. It marks the first time since 2009 that the Bulls have been left off the Christmas Day slate.

This is not a major surprise since the team has gone into rebuilding mode this summer, trading away top player Jimmy Butler while letting Rajon Rondo go in hopes of rebuilding with a younger core for the moment around Dwyane Wade.

Here are the NBA games that will be played on December 25th, 2017.

A tradition in the NBA since 1947 – one year after its founding – the league is the only major sport to regularly schedule a game on the Christmas holiday. On occasion, December 25th will fall on a Saturday or Sunday which puts a few NFL games on the holiday.

The Bulls have made 20 appearances in Christmas Day games, playing on the holiday the last seven seasons. In those contests, the Bulls are 13-7 but lost their contest to the Spurs in San Antonio 119-100.

Release of the NBA schedule is expected to happen in the next few days.