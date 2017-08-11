Cubs place Willson Contreras on DL, expected to miss 4-6 weeks

PHOENIX – The heart of the Cubs lineup is going to miss a beat.

Willson Conteras won’t play at all this weekend against the Diamondbacks and may not return in time for the playoffs.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be before the season or in the playoffs,” noted Contreras. “I’m not going to rush anything. I’m going to make sure when I get back, I get back 100 percent.”

The Cubs made it official Friday, placing Contreras on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

They’ll reevaluate him after two weeks, but typically the injury requires four to six weeks to fully heal.

Contreras is batting .274 with 20 doubles, 21 homers and 70 RBI in 102 games this season.

Victor Caratini will take over catching duties in the meantime. He was called up from Triple-A Iowa Friday.