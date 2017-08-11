Anderson homers, Lopez strong in debut as ChiSox top Royals

CHICAGO — Some of the prized players in the Chicago White Sox’s from-the-bottom-up rebuilding effort are starting to show why they’re so highly regarded.

Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run, seventh-inning rally, Reynaldo Lopez pitched six strong innings in his White Sox debut and Chicago won its fourth straight, 6-3 over the sliding Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Adam Engel’s second triple of the game drove in the tiebreaking run in the seventh. Yolmer Sanchez had two RBIs and Kevan Smith doubled in a run as the AL-worst White Sox kept rolling following a three-game sweep of league-leading Houston.

“I feel the team chemistry,” said Anderson, who hit his 12th homer. “We’re definitely having fun, you know, coming together as brothers and having fun with it.”

Mike Moustakas belted a pair of deep solo shots — the only runs allowed by Lopez — to give him 34 homers, but the Royals lost their fifth straight and 10th in 12. Lopez, a 23-year-old right-hander, permitted four hits and struck out six after being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte earlier in the day.

“I was focused all the game and I was able to command all my pitches,” Lopez said through a translator. “I felt very, very comfortable with all my pitches.”

Lopez was acquired by Chicago from Washington in December 2016 with right-handers Lucas Giolito and Dane Dunning for outfielder Adam Eaton.

Aaron Bummer (1-2) pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth to earn his first major league win. Kansas City starter Danny Duffy (7-8) allowed five runs and seven hits in his second straight loss.

Tyler Clippard got the final two outs for third save in eight chances as Kansas City scored its third run on wild pitch.

The Royals slipped back below .500 at 57-58 and are fading in the race for second AL wild-card.

“Nobody likes to go through these streaks,” manager Ned Yost said. “This team, over the years, has always, after a streak like this, put together a nice winning streak. That can start any day.”

Moustakas’ first homer, with one out in the fourth, was the first hit Lopez allowed.

“That guy’s got some good stuff and was throwing hard,” Moustakas said. “I was trying to make good contact and stay on something.”

The White Sox jumped out 1-0 in the first when Smith lined a double to the left-center gap and drove in Anderson. Engel tripled off the right-center wall, then scored on Sanchez’s grounder in the second to make it 2-0.

After Moustakas cut it to 2-1 with one out in the fourth, Cheslor Cuthbert and Alcides Escobar followed with sharp singles. But following a mound conference with pitching coach Don Cooper, Lopez settled down and got the next two outs.

Moustakas’ second homer tied it at 2-all in the sixth.