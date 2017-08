Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two police officers who witnessed the shooting death of Laquan McDonald will testify today at a hearing in the murder case of Officer Jason Van Dyke.

A judge must determine whether prosecutors may use Van Dyke's own statements and police reports from the night of the shooting in 2014.

Defense lawyers argue that Van Dyke felt pressured to answer questions by his superiors, for fear of losing his badge.