× WGN-TV Like Us & Love It CIRQUE LUZIA TICKET GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL RULES:

1. TO ENTER: Log on to wgntv.com/contests and click on the “Like Us & Love It” logo and complete the registration form. Entrants must provide their full name (along with the other required registration information). Only one entry per day per email/person will be allowed during the Entry Period for a total of __14__ entries. You will have the opportunity to share on your Facebook / Twitter wall a notice created by Sponsor regarding the Sweepstakes. If you do, you may also earn 1 bonus entry for every Facebook friend/Twitter Follower who enters after you by following the link in your post. Only one person will receive credit for any individual who enters, and any disputes as to who referred an entrant will be resolved in the sole discretion of Sponsor. All entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be returned. Information provided is being disclosed to Sponsor and not to Facebook. The Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook. On-line entries containing attachments, generated by a script, macro or other automated means shall be disqualified. On-line entrants must use their own name. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. If you use multiple e-mail addresses to submit more than one (1) online entry, only the first entry will count. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical, technical difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries. Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email address or the wireless mobile device used to register will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” of an email address is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. The “authorized account holder” of a wireless mobile device is the natural person in whose name the device has been issued and the services are billed. Potential winners may be required to show proof of being an authorized account holder. In the event a dispute over the identity of a potential winner cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed ineligible. Wireless carriers’ rate plans may vary, and entrant should contact his/her wireless carrier for more information on rate plans and charges relating to his/her participation in this Promotion (as defined below). Participation in this Promotion by wireless mobile device means that entrant understands that he/she may receive additional messages by mobile device relating to this Promotion, including notifying entrant if he/she is a winner, which may be subject to charges pursuant to entrant’s carrier’s rate plan.

2. ENTRY DEADLINE: The contest runs from Friday, July 28, 2017 at 12 noon through Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 12 noon.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: On Friday, July 28, 2017, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be randomly selected by WGN-TV from all eligible entries. Winners will be notified by e-mail or telephone on or about Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 12 noon. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Winners must respond to notification within forty-eight (48) hours after the notification is sent or that winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner will be drawn at random from among the remaining eligible entries. Entrants agree that WGN-TV has the sole right to determine the winner of the contest and all matters or disputes arising from the contest and that its determination is final and binding. Only one winner will be awarded per household.

4. PRIZES: One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be awarded. The winner will win FOUR PACK (4) TICKETS to a Cirque du Soleil Luzia show on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 8:00 PM at The United Center Parking Lot K (ARV: $408.00).

The prize will be forfeited if the winner fails to claim prize by deadline, fails to execute the prepared forms of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. Prizes are not assignable, transferable or redeemable for cash. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize, if the prize value exceeds $600.

5. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

a. This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV, Cirque Luzia (“Contest Sponsors”), and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate.

b. Entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are 18 years and older at the time of entry.

c. Winners who have won a prize from a promotion sponsored by WGN-TV within the last six (6) months, February 10, 2017 are ineligible and will be disqualified.

6. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

a. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to the Contest Sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

b. Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver within thirty days of the contest, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Contest Sponsors from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the contest, or their receipt or use of the contest prize, and any contest-related travel or activity.

d. Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, Contest Sponsors may, at their discretion, substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, WGN-TV reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value.

7. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

8. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://privacy.tribune.com/

9. COPY OF RULES: A copy of the rules is available at WGN.com or by sending a self-addressed envelope to: WGN-TV “WGN LIKE US & LOVE IT Cirque Luzia” Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618, or go to www.wgntv.com but before September 11, 2017.

10. WINNERS LIST: Can be obtained by sending a self-addressed envelope to WGN-TV “CIRQUE LUZIA” Winners List, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after August 10, 2017, but before September 11, 2017.

