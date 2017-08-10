Updated Mesoscale Discussion on Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering northern Illinois/southeast corner of Wisconsin

Mesoscale Discussion 1471
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
0531 PM CDT Thu Aug 10 2017
Areas affected...Portions of the upper Great Lakes region
Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 445...
Valid 102231Z - 110000Z
The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 445
continues.
SUMMARY...A threat of damaging winds and large hail will likely
continue for at least a few more hours this evening, primarily
across/near southern portions of WW 445.
DISCUSSION...Strong to severe thunderstorms have evolved primarily
towards eastern and southern parts of WW 445 early this evening,
aided by broad ascent from a compact shortwave trough currently over
Wisconsin and upper Michigan. The strongest ascent will spread east,
in turn taking convection over Wisconsin and Lake Michigan towards a
less favorable thermodynamic environment. As such, these storms will
likely decrease in intensity as they spread towards lower Michigan.
Farther south, higher boundary-layer moisture is promoting around
1000-1500 J/kg of MLCAPE, supportive of more intense convection.
Along the southern periphery of the mid/upper wave, surface flow is
more veered; in turn, storm evolution this evening may be
characterized by transient supercells and multicellular modes, with
damaging winds the primary threat. However, favorable deep-layer
shear, owing to vigorous westerlies aloft (upwards of 50 kt at 500
mb), will encourage occasional updraft organization/rotation in
stronger, semi-discrete cores. Therefore, a few instances of large
hail will remain possible across/near southern parts of WW 445 this
evening.