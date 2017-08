× Severe thunderstorm watch #445 issued for all of the Illinois portions of the Chicago Metro area and will be in effect until 9pm CDT

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a severe thunderstorm watch that includes all of the Illinois portions of the Chicago Metro areas.

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 445

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL

247 PM CDT THU AUG 10 2017

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

445 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE

LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY

KANE KENDALL LAKE IL

MCHENRY WILL

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, CHICAGO, DEKALB, DIXON,

DOUGLAS PARK, HUMBOLDT PARK, HYDE PARK, JOLIET, LAKEVIEW,

LINCOLN PARK, LOGAN SQUARE, MORRIS, OREGON, OSWEGO, OTTAWA,

AND WHEATON.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

445 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS

WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR

WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND

NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR

LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL 5 NM

OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE

LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WILMETTE HARBOR IL TO MICHIGAN CITY IN 5 NM

OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE