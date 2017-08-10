× Severe Thunderstorm warning until 8:15PM CDT for portions of LaSalle and Livingston Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Livingston County in central Illinois…

Southern La Salle County in north central Illinois…

…Orange-shaded area on highlighted map…

* Until 815 PM CDT

* At 736 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Granville, or

near Oglesby, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,

Oglesby around 740 PM CDT.

Tonica around 745 PM CDT.

Grand Ridge around 800 PM CDT.

Streator around 805 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Leonore,

Lostant, Cedar Point, Kangley and Long Point.

Including the following interstate…

I-39 between mile markers 41 and 56.