× Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Boone and McHenry counties until 4:30 pm

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Northeastern Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 430 PM CDT

* At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sharon, or

near Harvard, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,

Harvard around 415 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&