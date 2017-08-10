× Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McHenry, Boone counties

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois and Northeastern Boone County in north central Illinois until 4:30 p.m.

At 4:06 p.m., the NWS detected a severe thunderstorm over Sharon, or near Harvard, moving east at 35 mph.

The NWS says hazards of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are possible. Hail damage to vehicles is possible, as well as wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will be near Harvard around 4:15 p.m. For your protection, the NWS suggests moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.