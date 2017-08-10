× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Boone and McHenry counties has expired, but gusty thunderstorms with hail still possible

No severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for the Chicago Metro area at this time, but Severe Thunderstorm Watch #445 remains in effect for portions of the area until 9 pm.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds, hail, and downpours are possible in the next half hour in portions of McHenry County.

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MCHENRY COUNTY UNTIL

500 PM CDT…

At 428 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hebron, or near Harvard, moving east at 30 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Woodstock and Greenwood around 440 PM CDT.

Wonder Lake, Richmond and Bull Valley around 445 PM CDT.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

northeastern Illinois.