Scattered storms signal the return of cooler air

Scattered thunderstorms roamed the Midwest Thursday evening. Severe weather bypassed the Chicago area, with large hail and damaging winds staying to the north and west. Hail the size of quarters pelted several locations across Wisconsin, while wind gusts toppled trees and power lines at Monticello, Iowa. The storms occurred along a cold front that is to introduce a spell of dry, comfortable air for the second straight weekend. Temperatures are forecast to reach 80 degrees Friday, then lower to highs mainly in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. In addition, dew point readings are expected to hover in the 50s. High pressure producing this tranquil weather is also forecast to bring generally clear skies for viewing the Perseid meteor shower, which is expected to peak Saturday night.