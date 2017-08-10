Rich Campbell previews the Bears preseason opener on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a day that met with a bit of expectation for what ends up being an exhibition of the backups.

For that reason, however, things might be a little more interesting for the first preseason game of 2017 for the Bears.

That's because first round pick Mitchell Trubisky is expected to play for the first time against the Broncos at Soldier Field. It will be a small sample size but one that will be watched closely by the team as well as the fans, considering that the second overall pick is expected to be the future face of the franchise.

That was one of the many topics that Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune discussed on Thursday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton at Soldier Field.

Before the kickoff of the first of four Bears' preseason games, click on the video above to watch the discussion.