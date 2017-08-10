Pat Tomasulo is ‘The Voice of Reason’ on texting your coworkers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Over the last few months, there have been a lot of stories about inappropriate behavior at a specific cable news network (it rhymes with "NOX FEWS"). And while we would never presume to know if any of these reports are true, it's a good reminder of what is acceptable workplace behavior, and what is not.

For instance, sending pics of your privates? Very bad. Pat Tomasulo runs down all the other stuff you shouldn't do in a new edition of "The Voice of Reason."

