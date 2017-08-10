× Man shot and killed during attempted carjacking in Noble Square

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed after resisting a carjacking in the city’s Noble Square neighborhood.

The victim was dropping off a friend at about 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North Greenview.

Another man got out of a nearby car, and tried to steal the victim’s Infinity sedan.

As the victim tried to drive away, the carjacker fired shots into the car, which ran into a parked vehicle after the driver was wounded.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.