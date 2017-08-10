Lunchbreak: White negroni poached halibut

Chef de Cuisine Bill Montagne

Nico Osteria

1015 N. Rush Street

Chicago

(312) 994-7100

www.nicoosteria.com/

White Negroni Poached Halibut

Poaching Liquid

1 qt water

1/2 cup gin

1/2 cup vermouth

1/4 cup luxardo

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup butter

Mix flour and butter together and cook until light brown. Bring remaining ingredients together and whisk butter and flour mixture together. Bring to a simmer and cook 10 minutes.

6 oz halibut

1 cup verjus

2 cups olive oil

1 Tbs Dijon mustard

1 Tbs salt

1 Tbs chives

Directions:

Add verjus and mustard to a bowl and whisk in olive oil and finish with salt,

1 cup onions, chopped

peel of 1/2 lemon

1/4 cup parmesean

1 Tbs butter

1 ea. coraline endive

Directions:

Cook onions, butter and lemon peel together until tender. Blend with parmesan until smooth