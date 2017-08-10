Lunchbreak: White negroni poached halibut

Chef de Cuisine Bill Montagne

White Negroni Poached Halibut

Poaching Liquid
1 qt water
1/2 cup gin
1/2 cup vermouth
1/4 cup luxardo
1/4 cup flour
1/4 cup butter

Mix flour and butter together and cook until light brown. Bring remaining ingredients together and whisk butter and flour mixture together. Bring to a simmer and cook 10 minutes.

6 oz halibut
1 cup verjus
2 cups olive oil
1 Tbs Dijon mustard
1 Tbs salt
1 Tbs chives

Directions:
Add verjus and mustard to a bowl and whisk in olive oil and finish with salt,

1 cup onions, chopped
peel of 1/2 lemon
1/4 cup parmesean
1 Tbs butter
1 ea. coraline endive

Directions:
Cook onions, butter and lemon peel together until tender. Blend with parmesan until smooth

 