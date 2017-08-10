Lunchbreak: White negroni poached halibut

Chef de Cuisine Bill Montagne
Nico Osteria
1015 N. Rush Street
Chicago
(312) 994-7100
www.nicoosteria.com/
White Negroni Poached Halibut
Poaching Liquid
1 qt water
1/2 cup gin
1/2 cup vermouth
1/4 cup luxardo
1/4 cup flour
1/4 cup butter
Mix flour and butter together and cook until light brown. Bring remaining ingredients together and whisk butter and flour mixture together. Bring to a simmer and cook 10 minutes.
6 oz halibut
1 cup verjus
2 cups olive oil
1 Tbs Dijon mustard
1 Tbs salt
1 Tbs chives
Directions:
Add verjus and mustard to a bowl and whisk in olive oil and finish with salt,
1 cup onions, chopped
peel of 1/2 lemon
1/4 cup parmesean
1 Tbs butter
1 ea. coraline endive
Directions:
Cook onions, butter and lemon peel together until tender. Blend with parmesan until smooth