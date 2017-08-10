Chicago man charged with 13 felony counts of burglary

CHICAGO – Chicago police say they have arrested and charged a serial burglar who has been stealing cash and valuables from commercial buildings across the city.

Dwayne Johnson, 55, was arrested in the 5100 block of South Winchester Wednesday when police, aware of an active investigative alert, observed him entering a maroon vehicle. Police say he had been observed on surveillance video defeating locks on commercial business doors.

Great work by CPD officers and detectives. 55 year old Dwayne Johnson arrested and charged for 13 burglaries across #Chicago pic.twitter.com/VnLwPVC8RX — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 10, 2017

Johnson was charged with 13 felony counts of burglary. Police say the burglaries happened in the Central, Chicago Lawn, Deering and Near West districts of Chicago.

No other information was provided.