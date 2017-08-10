WATCH LIVE: Officials in Dyer on fatal police-involved shooting

Chicago man charged in stabbing during concert at Northerly Island

Posted 7:02 AM, August 10, 2017, by

A man is charged for stabbing two people at a concert on Northerly Island Tuesday night.

Thomas Christensen, 34, of Humboldt Park, is charged with battery.

Police say Christensen got into a fight with another man and stabbed him in the face and neck during a Dropkick Murphys and Rancid concert at the Huntington Bank Pavilion.

During the fight, a woman who was standing nearby was also stabbed.

She was treated and released from the hospital.

The male victim was seriously injured.

Christensen will be in court later today.

