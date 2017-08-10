Around Town at the Sausage Fest

he best day of summer in Berwyn returns for the 6th year in a row! There is an awesome lineup of delicious food, incredible bands, and craft cocktails by Deep Eddy! So bring your friends and family and have some fun! This will be the best one yet!

HERE IS THE LINEUP THUS FAR:

1pm Ian Leith

2pm Tommy Nickels

3pm Jaime Berthiume

4pm TBA

5pm The Blue Lincolns

6pm The Review

7pm The Woolly Rhinos

8pm The Dirty Green

9pm The Big Ditties (Adult comedy trio! funny and talented, but not for the kids!)