Around Town at the Sausage Fest

Sat 12 PM · Big Guys Sausage Stand · Berwyn
he best day of summer in Berwyn returns for the 6th year in a row! There is an awesome lineup of delicious food, incredible bands, and craft cocktails by Deep Eddy! So bring your friends and family and have some fun! This will be the best one yet!
HERE IS THE LINEUP THUS FAR:
HERE IS THE LINEUP THUS FAR:
1pm Ian Leith
2pm Tommy Nickels
3pm Jaime Berthiume
4pm TBA
5pm The Blue Lincolns
6pm The Review
7pm The Woolly Rhinos
8pm The Dirty Green
9pm The Big Ditties (Adult comedy trio! funny and talented, but not for the kids!)