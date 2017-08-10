Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old in Fort Wayne, Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the abduction of a child.

Adayah Renee Bratton is a 2-year-old African-America female, 2’6″, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Adayah was last seen at 2:10 a.m. Thursday in Fort Wayne, IN and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The Fort Wayne Police Department believes she was likely abducted by her father, Channing Scott. Channing is a 46-year-old African-American male, 5’10”, with black dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark red shirt, gray sweatpants, and black and white gym shoes.

The suspect vehicle is a Red 2011 Hyundai Accent with Indiana license plate VKZ918.

Fort Wayne is approximately 126 miles north west of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on these children, contact Fort Wayne Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.