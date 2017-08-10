× A Marginal Risk of severe storms later this Thursday afternoon into the evening across a good portion of the Chicago area

The National Storm Prediction Center has included much of northeast Illinois including Chicago in a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms later this Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. The dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted map depicts a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location. The main threat with be damaging winds and large hail and localized downpours in the strongest storms.

A cold front will move east across northern Illinois preceded and accompanied by a band of showers and thunderstorms that will spread into western sections of our area mid-to-late afternoon, on into Chicago and east this evening/overnight. The front and band of showers/thunderstorms should be east and south of Chicago by early Friday morning.