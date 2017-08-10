× $250K bond for man charged with firing shots at Chicago police

CHICAGO – A 33-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at police officers during a car chase on Sunday morning in Chicago’s Montclare neighborhood.

Arthuro Martinez is now being held in Cook County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Just before noon on Sunday, police say they saw Martinez driving recklessly in a silver Toyota near Grand and Harlem. Before officers could approach him, Martinez fled the scene, driving east on Grand and firing shots at the officers, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Despite the open fire, police continued to chase Martinez, who was taken into custody after crashing into a pole near Ashland and Fullerton. An officer was injured at the scene, and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Martinez faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault of a peacful officer with a weapon, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count of possessing and driving a stolen vehicle, as well as numerous traffic offenses.

He is set to appear in court again on Aug. 15.