For more weather visit: http://wgntv.com/weather/
Warm and pleasant with possible storms later
-
Update: Showers/thunderstorms moving east through the Chicago area this evening
-
Warm week with storms possible
-
Risk of severe thunderstorms begins across across far northern portion of the Chicago area later tonight/early Tuesday
-
Warm Memorial Day Weekend with scattered storms possible
-
Risk of severe thunderstorms south of Interstate-80 this afternoon/evening – more storms possible later Saturday
-
-
Cubs game against Diamondbacks underway after rain delay
-
Updated severe weather outlook for the Chicago area
-
90s are back in Chicago, and with it, a chance for storms
-
Risk of severe storms/flood-producing downpours continues Thursday through Friday and Saturday
-
Periods of strong to severe storms likely next 72 hours
-
-
Five straight days of storms, finally a respite
-
Chicago area under risk of periodic strong to severe T-storms tonight through Friday
-
Lollapalooza 2017 kicks off: Everything you need to know