× Tom Skilling previews the August 21st total eclipse

In less than two weeks, the United States will see a rare sky show that hasn’t happened in the Chicago area since before Chicago existed. The good news is, a total eclipse of the sun will be visible within a day’s drive of Chicago. WGN-TV’s Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling previews what’s happening on Monday, August 21, 2017.

We haven't had a total eclipse cross the entire United States since 1979. And it won't happen again until 2099. So, your big chance to see one is quickly coming up. The time and length of totality will vary by location. But, if you remember nothing else, remember this. If you haven't traveled to the path of totality, do not look at it without eye protection.

WGN's eclipse coverage from the Carbondale area will begin Sunday, August 20th on the 5:00 PM News, through "live" coverage of the total eclipse on Monday at 1:21 pm. If it's clear, Chicagoans should see a healthy eclipse with the sun about 89% covered. And, as rare as these things are, Carbondale will be in the path of another total eclipse in just six years, so if you can't make it to this one, mark your calendar for April 8, 2024.

Finding a hotel in the path of totality is unlikely now, though you may still be able to find a campsite. Roads are expected to be jammed or even closed. And stores and restaurants could be overwhelmed. The best advice is to take what you need with you, and just know that if skies are clear, you'll likely be part of a very large crowd.

For even more information on this event

