Spike Lee promotes Colin Kaepernick rally at NFL Headquarters

NEW YORK -- Civil Rights groups have planned a rally in support of Colin Kaepernick.

Filmmaker Spike Lee tweeted his support for the quarterback despite having his name spelled incorrectly on the poster.

"I did not organize and set up this protest," Lee said in a tweet. "However, I still support my brother and his stance on the injustices in the USA."

Kaepernick received lots of media attention last season for his political stance.

The quarterback knelt during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality and social injustice against minorities in the U.S.

Since leaving the San Francisco 49ers in March, Kaepernick has not been signed to a team, and many of his supporters believe the NFL is blacklisting him for his social activism.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins called teams "cowards" for their reluctance to sign Colin Kaepernick. https://t.co/kPJhlTvKau pic.twitter.com/yGFkXNOMK7 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 3, 2017

We've watched NFL players who abuse women! And the slick NFL hid CTE from us! THAT'S abuse! @Kaepernick7 PROTESTED the abuse of minorities‼️ pic.twitter.com/dsHL0JAipU — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) August 3, 2017

As black and brown people we need to come together and #BoycottNFL for #ColinKaepernick #BlackAmerica #BlackTwitter — Coldest Winter (@coldest_winter5) August 2, 2017

The rally for Kaepernick is set to take place Aug. 23 outside the NFL headquarters in New York.