× Ravinia festival plans new interactive ‘music experience’

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Ravinia is moving ahead with plans to expand.

The outdoor music venue in Highland Park is adding an exhibition hall.

Officials say it will be for education and entertainment purposes.

There will be a 65-seat indoor theater, interactive exhibits and two gallery spaces.

The extra space will allow Ravinia to plan events year-round instead of just the summer months.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2019.