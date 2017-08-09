Protesters dressed as ‘Handmaids’ urge Rauner to sign abortion rights bill

CHICAGO – A silent protest was held outside the Thompson Center on Wednesday.

Demonstrators dressed like characters from the show “The Handmaid’s Tale” called on Governor Bruce Rauner to sign HB40.

The bill would safeguard abortion rights in Illinois should Roe v. Wade get overturned, and provide expanded options for low income women.

Rauner earlier said he would veto the bill.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois posted on Facebook about the silent protest and urged people to sign their petition.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is a series based on the book by Margaret Atwood that depicts a dystopian society where women are stripped of their rights and forced to become breeders.