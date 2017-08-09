Police release photos of Hammond armed robbery suspect

HAMMOND, Ind. — Police are searching for a man they said robbed a 49-year-old in Indiana in July.

Police said the suspect robbed a man outside of Coach’s Corner in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue in Hammond, Ind., on July 16 around 2:40 a.m. Police said he approached the man and pointed a gun at his head. He then demanded money and fired three shots that did not strike the victim.

The 49-year-old said the suspect threw him to the ground and assaulted him while stealing his money and cell phone, police said.

Police describe the man as a tall black male weighing about 300 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 219-852-2968.