× Museum of Science and Industry free for CPS students Aug. 30

CHICAGO — There’s one more way to entertain the kids before they head back to school.

The Museum of Science and Industry has one more free day before Chicago Public Schools are in session.

Admission is free August 30 for CPS students who visit with one adult all day.

Other people who want to check out the museum for free will have to wait until September 5, and you need a valid Illinois state ID.

For a full list of other days admission is free, visit the museum’s website.