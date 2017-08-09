Midday Fix: Clean cocktails

Posted 11:15 AM, August 9, 2017, by

Alexandra Moresco and Revae Schneider

Event:
Sublyme Soiree
August 24
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Chicago Illuminating Company
2110 S. Wabash Avenue
Chicago

For tickets and more information:

fundraise.globallymealliance.org/

Gin Runny Honey

Makes one serving:
2 oz gin
1 oz fresh lemon juice
1 oz Runny Honey
3 raspberries
3 basil leaves
top with tonic

Measure ingredients and pour into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 10 seconds and strain into glass. Top with tonic.

If you would like measurements for a pitcher:
2  parts gin
1 part lemon fresh lemon juice
1 part Runny Honey
3 raspberries
3 basil leaves
Top with Tonic

 

Global Lyme Alliance
globallymealliance.org/