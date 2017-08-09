Midday Fix: Clean cocktails

Alexandra Moresco and Revae Schneider

Event:

Sublyme Soiree

August 24

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Chicago Illuminating Company

2110 S. Wabash Avenue

Chicago

Gin Runny Honey

Makes one serving:

2 oz gin

1 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz Runny Honey

3 raspberries

3 basil leaves

top with tonic

Measure ingredients and pour into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 10 seconds and strain into glass. Top with tonic.

If you would like measurements for a pitcher:

2 parts gin

1 part lemon fresh lemon juice

1 part Runny Honey

3 raspberries

3 basil leaves

Top with Tonic

