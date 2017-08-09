× McDonald’s, along with Walgreens, accused of wrongfully implementing new sugary drink tax

CHICAGO — McDonald’s and Walgreens are accused of wrongfully implementing Cook County’s new sugary drink tax.

One lawsuits claims McDonald’s is allegedly adding the tax to the subtotal of orders before calculating other sales taxes, and that results in an overcharge on taxes.

Another lawsuit shows a Walgreens improperly charged the tax on unsweetened sparkling water.

Both lawsuits seek class-action status.

The penny-per-ounce tax took effect last Wednesday.