Man accused of killing officer due in court

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man accused of shooting and killing a police officer who was helping him after a car crash is due in court today.

Jason Brown is facing felony murder charges for the death of Southport, Indiana Police Lieutenant Aaron Allan.

Witnesses say the 28-year-old was hanging upside down from his car, which had flipped over following a crash late last month. When Allan approached him to help, Brown allegedly opened fire on him, shooting Allan 11 times.

Police haven’t revealed a possible motive.