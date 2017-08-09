Lunchbreak: Old school butter cookies

Stephanie Hart
Brown Sugar Bakery
324 E. 7th Street
Chicago
(773) 224-6262
www.brownsugarbakerychicago.com/
Events:
Taste of Black Chicago
August 19
2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
7351 S. Stony Island
Chicago
Black Chicago Eats presents Everybody Eats Foodie Awards
August 25
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Salaam Restaurant and Bakery
700 West 79th Street
Chicago
For tickets:
Old School Butter Cookie
Ingredients:
1 pound salted butter, at room temperature
1 1/2 cups of sugar, plus extra for topping the cookies
3 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour
2 Tbs vanilla extract
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Mix in vanilla extract. Mix in flour gradually. Roll dough into balls using heaping tablespoons of dough. Place on baking sheet, about 9 per pan. Using your first three fingers in a w position, press down on the cookies until they are about 1/4 inch thick. Bake at 350 for about 12 to 15 minutes till other edges are brown.