Lunchbreak: Old school butter cookies

Stephanie Hart

Brown Sugar Bakery

324 E. 7th Street

Chicago

(773) 224-6262

www.brownsugarbakerychicago.com/

Events:

Taste of Black Chicago

August 19

2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

7351 S. Stony Island

Chicago

Black Chicago Eats presents Everybody Eats Foodie Awards

August 25

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Salaam Restaurant and Bakery

700 West 79th Street

Chicago

For tickets:

www.eventbrite.com/

Old School Butter Cookie

Ingredients:

1 pound salted butter, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups of sugar, plus extra for topping the cookies

3 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

2 Tbs vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Mix in vanilla extract. Mix in flour gradually. Roll dough into balls using heaping tablespoons of dough. Place on baking sheet, about 9 per pan. Using your first three fingers in a w position, press down on the cookies until they are about 1/4 inch thick. Bake at 350 for about 12 to 15 minutes till other edges are brown.