Longtime West Town resident shot, killed during possible armed robbery

CHICAGO -- Friends and loved ones are grieving the loss a kindhearted family man who worked at a bakery in the West Town community.

Aristeo "Pascuale" Soriano, 49, may have been the victim of an armed robbery. A gunman opened fire early this morning near the 1300 block of West Huron Street, killing Soriano.

The victim's friends and loved ones are outraged that a gunman took the life of such an honest, hardworking man.

Soriano was a grandfather, and a father to four children.

He had stopped at a friend's house around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and was on his way home when the gunman inexplicably opened fire.

Soriano was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Soriano worked at the nearby D'Amato Bakery for 20 years. He worked the overnight baking shift from 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., walking the same route to and from work every day.

If you have any information you are asked to call Area Central police.