Karl Friedhoff joins the WGN Morning News to discuss recent rhetoric between President Trump and North Korea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

North Korea has threatened preemptive military strikes against the US, as President Donald Trump vowed to unleash “fire and fury” on Pyongyang if its aggression continued.

Trump's words come as U.S. analysts have assessed that North Korea has produced a miniaturized warhead.

The harsh rhetoric between the two nations have many in fear of potential conflict. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is trying to tame the rhetoric saying Americans can sleep well at night. He believes there is no imminent threat from North Korea.

Karl Friedhoff with the Chicago Council on global affairs joined the WGN Morning News show to discuss these new developments.