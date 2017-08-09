Great travel deals if you want to squeeze in ONE MORE TRIP before summer ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monterey, California

A beautiful family friendly destination is Monterey, California, south of San Jose on the Pacific Ocean. This city is also home to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, voted the number three top rated family attraction in the United States. Stay at the nearby Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa, with guestrooms overlooking the beautiful Monterey coastline where you can see seals swim and otters play in the bay below. The hotel is running a family package with rates starting at $359/night in August and September and includes hotel accommodations for the night plus four Aquarium tickets good for two consecutive days (for two adults and two children up to age 12 years.) Non stop air fare as low as $198 round trip into San Jose.

North Carolina

For those looking to escape the urban jungle, The Swag is a 14-room mountaintop “rustic chic” hideaway that is a hiker’s paradise in North Carolina. It adjoins Great Smoky Mountains National Park so guests can walk directly from their room into the Park. The Swag is all-inclusive and features a breakfast buffet, picnic lunch and five course dinner. Each guest is given their own hand carved wooden hiking stick to use while at The Swag and then can be taken home as a gift. The Swag is seasonal - open from late April to late November. It is a 50 minute drive from Asheville, North Carolina. Hotel rates start at $520/night inclusie of all meals with a two night minimum stay. Roundtrip flights to Asheville are around $330.

Jamaica

Located on the northern coast of Montego Bay, The all inclusive Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa offers breathtaking views of the Caribbean sea as well as one of the largest infinity pools in Jamaica. Only 40 minutes from the Montego Bay airport, thisbrnd new resort features modern design and gorgeous facilities perfect for families or couples seeking a romantic getaway. September rates start as low as $226.86 per night for two adults. Round trip flights as low as $430.

France “Wine Themed” River Cruise

Plan ahead for next August and book a Taste of Bordeaux wine river cruise this year for a reduced promotional rate. Royal Travel is hosting a 7-night river cruise on August 16 – 23, 2018, with award winning AmaWaterways. The cruise begins in Bordeaux and travels through the most revered wine country in Europe. If you book by September 30 you will save $750 per person and get an extra on board ship credit. Promotional rate of $2,949 per person includes spacious accommodations in riverview stateroom, all fine dining meals and complimentary hand selected local wines and beers, guided shore exurions in every port, complimentary wi-fi, live entertaiment, cooking demonstrations, unlimited use of bicycles and helmets. (price goes up to $3,699 per person after 9/30/17.)

