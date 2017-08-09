× Giant inflatable chicken resembling President Trump spotted next to White House

WASHINGTON D.C. — A giant inflatable chicken seeming to resemble President Trump has been placed next to the White House.

The chicken, dawning a gold comb over and familiar hand gestures, has made headlines previously.

In December of 2016, a shopping mall in Taiyuan, China, erected a giant rooster statute depicting Trump’s signature hairstyle and facial expression on an egg shaped body.

The sculptor of the statute told the South China Morning Post, that he was inspired by “Trump’s hair and hand movements.”

Chinese entrepreneurs inspired by the sculpture began making replicas and selling them on e-commerce websites like the Chinese Taobao. The prices ranged from a few hundred yuan to 50,000 yuan (HK$56,000), reported the Morning Post.

Twitter uses were some of the first to break news of the chicken sighting. Alas, just another day in 2017.

Peep the inflatable chicken behind the White House right now: pic.twitter.com/01mpDKLOsw — Kirsten Appleton (@kirstenappleton) August 9, 2017

Okay somebody set up an inflatable chicken with @realDonaldTrump hair near the White House

Upper right corner if you see it pic.twitter.com/lGyBbNZfok — ♥♥Luvs2Laff6♥♥ (@Luvs2Laff6) August 9, 2017

There's a giant inflatable Trump chicken behind the White House. pic.twitter.com/z41FJNAG6X — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 9, 2017