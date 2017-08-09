× Electrical fire caused Balena evacuation, officials say

CHICAGO — Investigators said it was an electrical fire that caused an evacuation of an Old Town restaurant on Tuesday.

Investigators said it started in the ceiling and then spread to the roof, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Fire officials responded to the fire at Balena Tuesday evening. The fire was put out around 8:45 p.m.

No one was injured and the fire department said no one was found inside when they searched, but Balena’s kitchen and dining rooms did get some extensive damage.

The restaurant will be closed until repairs can be made.

Employees will be moved to other restaurants owned by the same group.