Cubs catcher Willson Contreras injures hamstring vs Giants

SAN FRANCISCO – Just a few days ago, he was being discussed as an emerging MVP candidate after a torrid start to August.

Now on Wednesday, some are wondering when Willson Contereras will return to the Cubs’ lineup again.

In the eighth inning of the team’s afternoon game with the Giants at AT&T Park, the catcher pulled his hamstring in his right leg running to first base on a groundout.

He pulled up short of first base and then went down in the outfield where he was attended to by Cubs’ athletic trainers. He eventually got on his feet and with assistance walked back to the Cubs dugout.

After the game, Cubs manager Joe Maddon confirmed that it was a hamstring injury and that he expects Contreras to have a stint on the disabled list. He also said that the catcher will have an MRI Thursday with the results coming on Friday.

This comes at a bad time for Contreras, who was enjoying the best stretch of his young career. He was hitting .355 in August coming into Wednesday’s game with five homers and 13 RBIs. That elevated his average for the season to .274 on the year with 21 homers and 70 RBIs.