CTA offers free rides to CPS students on 1st day of school

CHICAGO — The CTA will offer free rides to every student and accompanying adults on the first day of school for CPS — Tuesday, Sept. 5.

This program, first launched seven years ago, was meant to promote first day of school attendance in hopes that good attendance continues throughout the year.

For the rest of the school year, students and parents are eligible to receive reduced rates of just 75 cents to ride CTA trains and buses on school days.

The reduced rate is available for full-time students Monday-Friday, 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. on days when school is in session with use of the student Ventra card, which most students get directly from their school.