Safest MLB ballparks for food

CHICAGO — If you’ve ever thought twice before buying a hotdog at the ballpark you may have good reason.

Sports Illustrated used health inspection reports to list the safest major league ballparks in America when it comes to food.

1. Safeco Field- Seattle Mariners

2. Fenway Park- Boston Red Sox

3. Minute Maid Park- Houston Astros

4. Coors Field- Colorado Rockies

5. Chase Field- Arizona Diamondbacks

HERE in Chicago Wrigley Field ranks number eight and Guaranteed Rate Field is number 18.

And in last place: Tropicana Field – Tampa Bay Rays.

They had 105 serious violations including live insects and black mold inside an ice bin.