CHICAGO -- A developing story this morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood. 7 people have been shot, one fatal last night. It's a developing story, we'll have more info as it becomes available.
7 shot, 1 fatally in Bronzeville
-
Fatal crash on NB I-294 near 111th in Alsip; major traffic delays in area
-
At least one shot in early morning shooting on expressway
-
Woman slain in Gold Coast among at least 8 killed, 49 wounded in weekend violence
-
2 police officers shot on Chicago’s South Side
-
60-year-old man shot during robbery attempt in West Englewood
-
-
At least 10 shot, 2 killed overnight in Chicago
-
Man’s haircut may have made him a target in fatal shooting
-
18-year-old shot and killed near CTA Pink Line station
-
8 killed, at least 30 injured across Chicago in July 4 violence
-
Suspect shot after officers return fire, Aurora police say
-
-
Woman fatally shot in Gold Coast
-
2 teens shot by female suspect after altercation at beach
-
4 shot in Chicago’s Humboldt Park