1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Marquette Park

CHICAGO -- Two people were reportedly shot in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

It happened in the 6000 block of south Maplewood. The victims were reportedly standing on the sidewalk when an occupant in a dark-colored SUV fired shots.

One 25-year-old male was reportedly shot in the chest and right arm and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, reported police.

A 23-year-old male victim sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left arm and was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. He is reportedly in critical condition.

There is currently no one is in custody. Area Central investigating.

