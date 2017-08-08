× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Houston

* The Astros and White Sox each won three of six against the other in 2016, with each team winning two of three road games. It was Houston’s first series win in Chicago since 2012.

* Houston won two of three against the Blue Jays at home, recording 18 hits and 16 hits in its two wins. The Astros have at least 15 hits in 14 games this season, the most in MLB. The franchise record for games with 15+ hits in a single season is 16, set by the 1995 and 1998 Astros.

* Alex Bregman has recorded an extra-base hit in eight straight games, the longest active streak in MLB. With another one tonight, he will tie Ryan Zimmerman for the longest such streak in 2017, and will also tie Jeff Bagwell for the second-longest such streak in franchise history (longest is Richard Hidalgo with 10).

* Chicago was swept in its four-game series in Boston, bringing its record since the All-Star break to 3-19 (.136). The Sox are on pace to have the worst post-All-Star-break record since 1933, the year of the first MLB All-Star Game.

* Derek Holland has faced the Astros 13 times in his career. From 2009-2014, he was 3-1 with a 3.52 ERA in seven starts. In his six starts against Houston since 2015, he is 2-2 with a 6.11 ERA.

* Dallas Keuchel has allowed six runs (all earned) in 8.0 innings pitched in two starts since returning from a long spell on the DL. Keuchel is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA in five career starts against the White Sox.