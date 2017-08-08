Where to find “Shark Tank’s” Daymond John TONIGHT, to pitch your big business idea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chicago event will be held tonight, August 8 at PARK WEST at 7:00 p.m. It’s free to attend to there’s still time if you want to come out.

In addition to the pre-selected semi-finalists Miller Lite also hosting an on-the-spot pitch where a few audience members will be selected to give their best elevator pitch for a chance at a prize.

Go to MLTaptheFuture.com to register for tonight’s event and to find more information.

Also follow hashtag #TAPTHEFUTURE on all social media to check out everything from the nationwide tour.