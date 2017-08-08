× Suit: Walgreens wrongfully taxed unsweetened beverages

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A man from Schaumburg is suing Walgreens over the Cook County beverage tax.

He says the store wrongly taxed him on unsweetened sparkling water.

Last week, Walgreens said it “inadvertently coded” some products but was working to fix it.

The man argues even after Walgreens knew of the issue, it still happened and no steps were taken to warn him when he was checking out.

He wants to turn the case into a class action.