Smith and Engel lead Sox past Astros

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Kevan Smith had a home run and drove in four runs for the Chicago White Sox in an 8-5 win over Dallas Keuchel and the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Left-hander Derek Holland (6-11) earned his first win since June 13, despite issuing seven walks in 5 2/3 innings. He had been 0-5 in eight starts and one relief appearance since beating Baltimore.

Chicago (42-68) won for the fourth time in 23 games, stopping a six-game losing streak.

Keuchel (9-2) allowed a season-high eight runs and 10 hits in four innings for Houston (71-41). He had a 1.67 ERA when he went on the disabled list for the second time with a neck injury, on June 8. The All-Star left-hander has a 10.50 ERA in three starts since his return.

Avisail Garcia and Yoan Moncada had RBI singles in the first inning as the White Sox took a 3-0 lead. It was Garcia’s first at-bat since coming off the disabled list following a strained thumb ligament that had sidelined the All-Star since July 25.

Alex Bregman hit a bases-loaded triple in the second, but Chicago opened up a 6-3 lead in the third on Smith’s two-run double and Adam Engel’s single. Smith added a two-run homer in the fourth.

Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel had solo home runs in the seventh off Jake Petricka.

Tyler Clippard pitched the ninth in his first save chance since the White Sox acquired him from the New York Yankees on July 18. He gave up two hits and struck out two.