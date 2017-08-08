Secret recordings may be played at Lake County sheriff’s bribery trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. -- The second day of Lake County Sheriff John Buncich's corruption trial is underway at the federal courthouse in Hammond, Indiana.

This afternoon prosecutors may play audio recordings made of Buncich, which the government says show him accepting thousands of dollars in bribes.

Lake Co. IN Sheriff John Buncich (L) arrives with lawyers for Day 2 of his corruption trial. More soon @WGNNews Midday. pic.twitter.com/u5mtQb6oT3 — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) August 8, 2017

During the first day of testimony, a government informant told the jury that he knew he had to pay to get towing business from the county. That business was controlled by the sheriff. The FBI raided the sheriff’s office last year and Buncich was indicted in November, along with a deputy and another tow truck operator.

The others accepted plea deals and one is expected to testify against Buncich.

Defense attorneys say the evidence will show the sheriff committed no crime.