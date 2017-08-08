× Northwestern Memorial ranked Illinois’ top hospital, U.S. News says

CHICAGO — U.S. News came out with its annual Best Hospitals list and Northwestern Memorial Hospital was rated the state’s top hospital.

The top spot in the entire country went to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

U.S. News’ Top 5 Illinois Hospitals:

Northwestern Memorial Rush University Medical Center Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oaklawn NorthShore University Health-Evanston Hospital

For a full list visit U.S. News.